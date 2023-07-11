Mega Millions soars to $500 million, after 3 months of no winners
The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at a staggering $500 million
The Mega Millions' jackpot reached a staggering $500 million on Tuesday, after no ticket matched all six numbers for the previous three months.
The cash option is now at $251 million.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Mega ball of 5. The multiplier was 2X.
If no one wins this round, the next drawing will be on Friday, July 14.
POWERBALL JACKPOT GROWS TO $715M
The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or $256.9 million cash.
The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions' jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:
- $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
- $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
- $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
- $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
- $483 million — April 14; New York.
- $20 million — April 18; New York.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.