Lottery

Mega Millions soars to $500 million, after 3 months of no winners

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at a staggering $500 million

FOX Business' Madison Alworth explains how the Federal Reserve influences the Mega Millions jackpot on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

How Fed interest rates are affecting the Mega Millions jackpot

FOX Business' Madison Alworth explains how the Federal Reserve influences the Mega Millions jackpot on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

The Mega Millions' jackpot reached a staggering $500 million on Tuesday, after no ticket matched all six numbers for the previous three months.

The cash option is now at $251 million. 

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Mega ball of 5. The multiplier was 2X.

A person plays Mega Millions lottery

A person plays Mega Millions' lottery at a store in San Mateo, California. Mega Millions reached $500 million on Tuesday, July 11. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

If no one wins this round, the next drawing will be on Friday, July 14.

POWERBALL JACKPOT GROWS TO $715M

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or $256.9 million cash.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Mega logo

Mega Millions logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on June 14, 2022.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions' jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
  • $483 million — April 14; New York.
  • $20 million — April 18; New York.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.