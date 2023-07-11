Mega Millions soars to $500 million, after 3 months of no winners

The Mega Millions' jackpot reached a staggering $500 million on Tuesday, after no ticket matched all six numbers for the previous three months.

The cash option is now at $251 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Mega ball of 5. The multiplier was 2X.

If no one wins this round, the next drawing will be on Friday, July 14.

POWERBALL JACKPOT GROWS TO $715M

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or $256.9 million cash.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions' jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE