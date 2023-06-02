Lululemon Athletica boosts outlook sending shares higher
North American sales increased 17%, while business in China surged 79% as pandemic curbs were eased
Lululemon Athletica raised its forecast for annual sales and profit on the strength of sales for its pricey activewear.
Shares are gaining more than 14% in premarket trading.
Contributing to better-than-expected quarterly results were an easing of air freight costs and tighter inventory control as well as a strong rebound in China.
The move toward more comfortable clothing and activewear since the pandemic has taken hold with most Americans, especially among a higher-income customer base.
"We've seen no change in our (customer) behavior in terms of frequency of purchase or engagement," said Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald on a post-earnings call.
Lululemon saw inventories rise a smaller-than-expected 24%. The company expects growth of about 20% at the end of the current quarter.
Revenue from China rose 79% helped by the easing of that country's strict COVID-19 curbs.
North America sales jumped 17%.
Net revenue increased 24% to $2 billion, beating estimates of $1.93 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Lululemon now expects full-year 2023 revenue between $9.44 billion and $9.51 billion, compared with $9.30 billion to $9.41 billion projected earlier.
It forecastS annual profit between $11.74 and $11.94 per share, up from $11.50 to $11.72 earlier.
