Lululemon Athletica boosts outlook sending shares higher

North American sales increased 17%, while business in China surged 79% as pandemic curbs were eased

Lululemon Athletica raised its forecast for annual sales and profit on the strength of sales for its pricey activewear.

Shares are gaining more than 14% in premarket trading.

Contributing to better-than-expected quarterly results were an easing of air freight costs and tighter inventory control as well as a strong rebound in China.

The move toward more comfortable clothing and activewear since the pandemic has taken hold with most Americans, especially among a higher-income customer base.

LULULEMON EMPLOYEES FIRED AFTER CHASING ROBBERS OUT OF STORE: REPORT

A New York City Lululemon store

The corporate logo for Lululemon hangs on a wall at their store in Brookfield Place in New York City.  ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"We've seen no change in our (customer) behavior in terms of frequency of purchase or engagement," said Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald on a post-earnings call.

Lululemon saw inventories rise a smaller-than-expected 24%. The company expects growth of about 20% at the end of the current quarter.

Revenue from China rose 79% helped by the easing of that country's strict COVID-19 curbs.

North America sales jumped 17%.

OVER $4K OF LULULEMON MERCHANDISE STOLEN FROM DC STORE

Lululemon sign

A Lululemon sign is seen at a shopping mall in San Diego, California. (REUTERS/Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

Net revenue increased 24% to $2 billion, beating estimates of $1.93 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 328.35 -3.58 -1.08%

Lululemon now expects full-year 2023 revenue between $9.44 billion and $9.51 billion, compared with $9.30 billion to $9.41 billion projected earlier.

RETAIL SALES RISE IN APRIL FOR FIRST TIME IN 2 MONTHS

It forecastS annual profit between $11.74 and $11.94 per share, up from $11.50 to $11.72 earlier.

Reuters contributed to this report.