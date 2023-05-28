Lululemon employees fired after chasing robbers out of store: report

Two Lululemon employees in Georgia are speaking out after they say they were fired for calling police on would-be robbers.

Jennifer Ferguson, a former assistant manager at a metro Atlanta area Lululemon store and one of her employees, Rachel Rogers, were fired by the retail chain after shocking video captured the duo yelling at and chasing masked robbers out of their store before calling police, which they claim got them fired, according to a report from the New York Post.

The viral video shows the masked thieves bursting into the store earlier this month and grabbing as many items as possible before being confronted by Ferguson.

FORMER PROFESSIONAL SHOPLIFTER RIPS NYC'S PLANS FOR SOCIAL SERVICE KIOSK: 'DON'T THINK I'D HAVE BATTED AN EYE'

"No, no, no, you can march back out," Ferguson can be heard telling the thieves.

The thieves had reportedly looted the location multiple times in previous months, and at one point in the video seemed to pause and consider the employee's demand before re-entering the store and grabbing more items.

"Seriously? Get out," Ferguson can be heard saying to the robbers.

"Chill, b–---, shut your ass up," one of the thieves responds.

SOUTH CAROLINA STORE ALLOWS TEENAGE SHOPLIFTERS TO WORK INSTEAD OF PRESSING CHARGES

The employees then record the thieves as they exit the store and enter a waiting car to escape, with Ferguson and Rogers making no effort to physically prevent them from stealing items or leaving the store.

From there, the employees called the Gwinnett Police Department and reported the robbery, which they say is what got them fired from the store. Though Ferguson said the duo were not given "specific reasoning" for their terminations, management cited that the company had a "no-tolerance policy."

"We are not supposed to get in the way. You kind of clear path for whatever they’re going to do," Ferguson said of the store's policy. "And then, after it’s over, you scan a QR code. And that’s that. We’ve been told not to put it in any notes, because that might scare other people. We’re not supposed to call the police, not really supposed to talk about it."

The duo say they were questioned by a regional manager regarding their decision to call police and were later fired for their actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the police were able to track down the robbers and charge them with felony robbery.

In a statement to the New York Post, a spokesperson for Lululemon confirmed the store has a zero-tolerance policy for chasing or physically engaging suspected thieves.

"This also includes leaving the store to pursue a guest or gather additional information about the suspected or observed theft," the spokesperson said, adding that employees are supposed to "Call 911 immediately after the suspects have left the store."

Lululemon did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.