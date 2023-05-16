Retail sales rise in April for first time in 2 months

Americans picked up their spending at retail stores in April as inflation showed welcome signs of slowing down.

Retail sales , a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, rose 0.4% in April, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. It marks the first increase in two months, although it is below the 0.8% increase projected by Refinitiv economists.

