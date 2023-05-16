Expand / Collapse search
Retail sales rise in April for first time in 2 months

Storch Advisors CEO Gerald Storch, Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger, Greenwood Capital CIO Walter Todd and Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund's Adam Johnson debate the retail market outlook. video

Americans' wallet power shrinking amid market pressures: Retail panel

Storch Advisors CEO Gerald Storch, Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger, Greenwood Capital CIO Walter Todd and Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund's Adam Johnson debate the retail market outlook.

Americans picked up their spending at retail stores in April as inflation showed welcome signs of slowing down. 

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, rose 0.4% in April, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. It marks the first increase in two months, although it is below the 0.8% increase projected by Refinitiv economists.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.