Crime

Over $4K of Lululemon merchandise stolen from DC store

Washington DC police said that officers found the glass door shattered

Leiren Designs founder and designer Madison Leiren discusses her bridal gown store being burglarized and the nationwide crime surge. video

Crime has gotten worse: Madison Leiren

More than $4,000 of merchandise was stolen Monday from a Lululemon store in Washington, D.C.

A Metropolitan Police Department incident report said officers reached 1925 14th Street NW shortly before 6:30 a.m. ET. Authorities responding to the business alarm found that the front entrance glass door had been shattered. 

The reporting party told the officers that a total of $4,340 worth of clothing had been stolen. That total included 16 pairs of joggers, 16 pairs of pants and five jackets. 

A New York City Lululemon store

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 26: The corporate logo for Lululemon hangs on a wall at their store in Brookfield Place on August 26, 2022, in New York City.  ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Lululemon brand pants generally cost around or above $100 and jackets can cost hundreds more. 

A corporate logo for Lululemon in New York, New York

A corporate logo for Lululemon hangs outside a store on 5th Avenue on Jan. 16, 2022, in New York City.  ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Last month, the D.C. Council voted to override Mayor Muriel Bowser's decision to veto remodeling the city's criminal code

Police statistics showed at the time that, compared with the same time in 2022, robberies had increased by 57% and overall property crimes – including burglary – had risen by 42%. 

