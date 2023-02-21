Over $4K of Lululemon merchandise stolen from DC store

More than $4,000 of merchandise was stolen Monday from a Lululemon store in Washington, D.C.

A Metropolitan Police Department incident report said officers reached 1925 14th Street NW shortly before 6:30 a.m. ET. Authorities responding to the business alarm found that the front entrance glass door had been shattered.

The reporting party told the officers that a total of $4,340 worth of clothing had been stolen. That total included 16 pairs of joggers, 16 pairs of pants and five jackets.

Lululemon brand pants generally cost around or above $100 and jackets can cost hundreds more.

Last month, the D.C. Council voted to override Mayor Muriel Bowser's decision to veto remodeling the city's criminal code.

Police statistics showed at the time that, compared with the same time in 2022, robberies had increased by 57% and overall property crimes – including burglary – had risen by 42%.

