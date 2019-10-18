Expand / Collapse search
Johnson & Johnson recalls lot of baby powder

By FOXBusiness
Johnson & Johnson is voluntarily recalling a single lot of its baby powder in the United States "out of an abundance of caution."

The recall comes after the Food and Drug Administration discovered the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination in samples from a single bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder purchased from an online retailer.

Despite the low levels reported, the company is recalling Lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken.

Containers of Johnson's baby powder made by Johnson and Johnson (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The company says it has immediately initiated a "rigorous and thorough investigation" into the matter.

J&J is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results.

So far, the preliminary investigation cannot confirm if cross-contamination of the sample caused a false positive, whether the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal, if the sample was prepared in a controlled environment or whether the tested product is authentic or counterfeit, according to the pharmaceutical giant.