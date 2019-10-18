Johnson & Johnson recalls lot of baby powder

Johnson & Johnson is voluntarily recalling a single lot of its baby powder in the United States "out of an abundance of caution."

Continue Reading Below

The recall comes after the Food and Drug Administration discovered the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination in samples from a single bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder purchased from an online retailer.

Despite the low levels reported, the company is recalling Lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company says it has immediately initiated a "rigorous and thorough investigation" into the matter.

J&J is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results.

So far, the preliminary investigation cannot confirm if cross-contamination of the sample caused a false positive, whether the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal, if the sample was prepared in a controlled environment or whether the tested product is authentic or counterfeit, according to the pharmaceutical giant.