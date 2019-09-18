Perdue recalls 495 pounds of chicken over undeclared allergens

Perdue Foods is recalling 495 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken because of undeclared allergens, the company said Tuesday.

The package, which says the breaded chicken breast tenders are gluten-free actually contain wheat, which is a known allergen, according to a Tuesday recall notice from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“The affected product was produced with the wrong packaging label and an incorrect ingredient statement that did not have a wheat allergen declared on the package,” Perdue said in a statement.

Two customers complained to Perdue about the mislabeling and the company then notified the FSIS, according to the government agency.

However, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions to the recalled chicken.

Approximately 330 22-ounce packages of “Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders” are affected.

The chicken was produced on Aug. 30, and was shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the FSIS.

“After receiving a consumer inquiry, we conducted a comprehensive investigation and have isolated this to an error during a specific time frame during production,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s vice president of food safety and quality said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling this item that was sold in the freezer case,” Shaw added.

The company advises that people who have bought the recalled chicken contact the company for a full refund.