General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour

Food giant General Mills announced today a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a better if used by date of September 6, 2020. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

Continue Reading Below

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

This is the second recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour in eight months. In January the Minnesota-based company made pulled the product back because of the potential presence of salmonella.

In 2016, according to Food Safety News General Mills issued a massive 45-ton flour recall because of an E. coli outbreak. At least 63 people were confirmed with infections between December 2015 and early September 2016.

Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit www.generalmills.com/flour.

Advertisement

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS