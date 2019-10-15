Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Taco Bell recalls 2.3 million pounds of beef after metal shaving found in food

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Taco Bell says 100-percent of the product has been removed from all restaurants across 21 states.video

Massive recall at Taco Bell as some beef may be contaminated with metal shavings

Fox Business Briefs: Taco Bell says 100-percent of the product has been removed from all restaurants across 21 states.

Taco Bell has recalled approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef after a customer found a metal shaving in their menu item. Shares of parent-company Yum Brands were lower on the news.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
YUMYUM! BRANDS111.18-1.64-1.45%

READ MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

TESLA NAVIGATING LAND MINES THAT ZAPPED RIVALS
LEBRON JAMES TAKES CHINA'S SIDE IN THE NBA FEUD

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” Julie Masino, president of North America, Taco Bell Corp., said in a press release. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Taco Bell says it had the product immediately removed from its restaurants and distribution centers upon finding out about the customer’s complaint, and the company contacted the Food & Drug Administration. The recall affects distribution centers in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Virginia.

Yum Brand is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Oct. 30, with Wall Street analysts surveyed by IBES expecting earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares were up 22 percent this year.