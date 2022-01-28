Jobs, GM, Amazon earnings top week ahead

Investors are set for another busy week of earnings and economic data, including the January jobs report.

It may also be another volatile week for stocks after all three of the major averages closed on a high note Friday capping off a wild but winning week as investors jostled concerns over inflation and faster-than-expected rate hikes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34725.47 +564.69 +1.65% SP500 S&P 500 4431.85 +105.34 +2.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13770.573348 +417.79 +3.13%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 1-31

Citigroup is expected to begin firing employees who are not vaccinated setting the stage for other corporations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % C CITIGROUP INC. 64.69 +0.54 +0.84%

On the earnings docket reports from Cirrus Logic and NXP Semiconductors will be closely watched. While the Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index will lead a light economic calendar.

Tuesday 2-1

On Tuesday, the JOLTS report, which tracks the number of open jobs and the pace of quitting, will be released at 10 am ET for December. The prior month saw a near-record 10.6 million positions remaining open, while more workers quit, with 4.5 million or about 3% of the workforce bolting their jobs in November, matching the high from September.

Additionally, car sales, construction spending, and ISM manufacturing will be released.

It will also be a busy day for earnings with Exxon Mobil, UPS, and PulteGroup before the market opens.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 75.28 +0.16 +0.21% UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 198.25 +3.42 +1.76% PHM PULTEGROUP INC. 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%

Advanced Micro Devices, General Motors, Google, Starbucks, and PayPal will report after the close of trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 105.24 +2.64 +2.57% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 2,667.02 +86.92 +3.37% SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 97.21 +1.89 +1.98% PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 163.52 +5.41 +3.42%

In management news, Southwest Airlines will welcome new CEO Bob Jordan who takes over from a retiring Gary Kelly.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 42.93 +0.11 +0.26%

In an email to customers distributed Friday Jordan wrote:

"For me, this is a season of gratitude and anticipation. After more than 30 years at Southwest, I have the privilege of stepping into the role of CEO on February 1. When I started as a Southwest programmer in 1988, I never dreamed this could be possible, but at Southwest Airlines, all things are possible. It's an honor to serve you and our People; I'm humbled by the opportunity, ready for the job and excited about what's ahead for our great Company." - Incoming Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan

Wynn Resorts will also welcome Craig Billings, who ran the casino's interactive arm, to the CEO role.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WYNN WYNN RESORTS LTD. 84.13 +1.38 +1.67%

Wednesday 2-3

Wednesday, investors will get the first taste of the 2022 job market with the release of ADP's private employment report due at 8:15 am ET. The data is viewed as a precursor to the monthly government numbers due Friday. Weekly mortgage applications will also be released.

In earnings, before the bell homebuilder, D.R. Horton will report and the pace picks up after the bell with Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, MetLife, T. Mobile, Qualcomm and Spotify will report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 86.05 +2.03 +2.42% FB META PLATFORMS INC. 301.71 +7.07 +2.40% MET METLIFE INC. 66.06 +0.75 +1.15% SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 172.98 +1.66 +0.97% TMUS T-MOBILE US INC. 108.65 +2.62 +2.47% QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 166.81 +5.61 +3.48%

Spotify is dealing with an artist revolt after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their respective music catalogs from the platform in an act of protest against Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation about the pandemic on his podcast, they alleged. Spotify backed Rogan.

Additionally, OPEC and non-OPEC ministers will meet in Vienna. Oil topped $88 per barrel in the prior week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 61.97 +0.11 +0.18%

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, telling FOX Business last week, oil could move to $100 per barrel.

Thursday 2-4

Thursday, President Biden is set to visit New York City and meet with Mayor Adams as gun violence escalates. Last week, NYPD Police Det. Jason Rivera, 22, was laid to rest after being ambushed during a domestic disturbance call. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was also killed.

This comes as the city's business leaders and CEOs ramp up the pressure on D.A. Braggs who has laid out a soft on crime agenda early into his term. Deloitte Consulting employee Michelle Go was pushed to her death on the subway tracks in Times Square last month.

In earnings, Eli Lilly and Hershey will report before the market open, while Amazon, Ford, News Corp and Activision Blizzard report after.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LLY ELI LILLY & CO. 245.10 +8.38 +3.54% MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 80.90 +0.32 +0.40% HSY THE HERSHEY CO. 196.83 +2.46 +1.27% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,879.56 +86.81 +3.11% F FORD MOTOR CO. 19.54 +0.09 +0.46% NWS NEWS CORP. 21.76 +0.72 +3.42%

The video-game maker recently announced plans to be acquired by Microsoft for $69 billion in what is the software maker's largest acquisition.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 308.26 +8.42 +2.81% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 79.14 +0.24 +0.30%

Additionally, Sotheby’s will open an auction of its 555.55 carat black diamond called The Enigma. Crypto payment will be accepted through February 9.

Friday 2-5

On Friday, the all-important monthly jobs report for January will give the first glimpse of the 2022 labor market.

Employers are expected to have added 210,000 workers, up from December's 199,000. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9%, according to economist estimates.