Joe Rogan, Spotify controversy prompts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to express 'concerns'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed their concerns over the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on Spotify, where they have a podcasting deal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with the popular music and podcast streamer in 2020 that has them producing content for the platform through Archewell Audio, a branch of their larger Archewell brand.

However, in the wake of artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their respective music catalogs from the platform in an act of protest against Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation about the pandemic on his podcast, Harry and Meghan revealed to Fox News Digital that they too have had their concerns.

"Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day," a statement from an Archewell spokesperson reads. "Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis."

The statement concludes: "We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."

After agreeing to remove Young’s music from its platform, Spotify issued a statement saying that it has policies in place to remove misleading content from its platform and has taken down more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. However, it did not address "The Joe Rogan Experience" directly.

The platform has remained quiet on Rogan, who went exclusive with the platform in 2020, even after he’s been the centerpiece of misinformation controversies.

Last month, for example, Rogan interviewed on his podcast Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation. Prior to that, he previously caught backlash for telling "young and healthy" listeners to skip the vaccine.

Rogan is one of the streaming service's biggest stars, with a contract that could earn him more than $100 million.

