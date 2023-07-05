Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

JetBlue to end alliance with American in an attempt to save Spirit merger

JetBlue's proposed merger with Spirit is pending legal review

close
Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 5

Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com

JetBlue Airways, seeking to protect a planned $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, said on Wednesday it would follow a U.S. judge's May order that it end an alliance with American Airlines.

The New York-based carrier said while it "strongly" disagrees, it would not appeal the court's ruling.

JetBlue said it had informed American last week of its decision to terminate the three-year-old alliance, which allowed the two carriers to coordinate flights and pool revenue.

American said on Wednesday it still planned to appeal the ruling. American is the largest U.S. airline by fleet size and JetBlue is the sixth largest.

WOMAN DISRUPTS AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT IN MELTDOWN OVER ‘NOT REAL’ PASSENGER: ‘I’M GETTING THE F--K OFF'

American Airlines plane at LaGuardia airport

JetBlue Airways is backing out of its alliance with American Airlines after a federal judge ruled it diminished competition, although American may appeal the ruling. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

JetBlue said terminating its alliance with American renders "entirely moot" the U.S. Justice Department's (DOJ) objections that led it to file suit to block its merger deal with Spirit, which would be the biggest in the U.S. airline industry since American and US Airways merged in 2013.

"This decision will enable us to focus even more on our combination with Spirit," CEO Robin Hayes said in a staff memo.

The DOJ declined to comment.

JETBLUE UNVEILS NEW AIRCRAFT PAINT DESIGN TO ‘STAND OUT’ AMONG OTHER AIRLINES

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 9.33 +0.33 +3.67%
AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 18.32 +0.22 +1.22%
SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 17.66 +0.39 +2.23%

Andre Barlow, an antitrust attorney at Doyle, Barlow & Mazard PLLC, said he did not think that terminating the alliance would change JetBlue's odds in its legal battle over the Spirit deal.

"I don't think it helps," Barlow said. "It's even better for the DOJ."

New JetBlue plane design on tarmac

JetBlue Airways backed out of the alliance with American Airlines in the hopes of saving its pending merger with Spirit Airlines. (JetBlue)

ALLIANCE STRATEGY SETBACK

The alliance's dissolution is a setback to American's strategy to grow revenue by relying more heavily on alliance partners to ferry passengers in uncompetitive markets.

The "Northeast Alliance" with JetBlue helped American compete in the New York market, where it had been losing money. It allowed American to move away from unprofitable routes while maintaining a presence in New York and letting it feed traffic to its global partners who fly into the region.

American has yet to spell out plans for the capacity it gave to JetBlue. The carrier could now be forced to rebuild its capacity or cut international flights out of the region.

FOUR STATES JOIN US BID TO STOP JETBLUE-SPIRIT MERGER

JetBlue Spirit

A merger between JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines is pending, although the Justice Dept. and several states have sued to block it. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On May 19, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston ordered JetBlue and American to end the partnership, saying it "substantially" diminished competition in the domestic market.

The DOJ sued in 2021 to undo the Northeast Alliance, which was announced the previous year. It called it a "de facto merger" of American and JetBlue operations in Boston and New York that removed incentives to compete and would end up costing consumers an additional $700 million a year to fly out of the region's busy airports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

JetBlue said its decision to unwind the alliance would not result in any immediate changes for customers. The company said it expects to work out a wind down plan that protects consumers.

But without the alliance, Hayes said JetBlue would likely need fewer employees in New York and Boston. He promised the company would manage staffing levels through natural attrition, options to transfer to other cities and a reduction in new hiring rather than through furloughs.