JetBlue unveils new aircraft paint design to 'stand out' among other airlines

JetBlue has unveiled Wednesday its "first-ever complete refresh of its paint design" in a move the airline says will help its planes "stand out" among other carriers.

The new standard color scheme will debut Thursday on one of JetBlue’s Airbus A321 aircraft.

"Liveries have always been a part of our identity. When you spot a JetBlue aircraft – whether on the ground or in the air – we want customers to recognize us as a travel brand that moves them differently than everyone else," JetBlue head of marketing and loyalty Jayne O’Brien said in a statement. "The new livery helps us stand out among a sky of legacy carriers and is a stunning reflection of our role as a disruptor that uniquely combines lower fares and great service."

The new design, according to JetBlue, includes a "blue allover fuselage that goes all-in on the company’s namesake color," "iconic tailfin patterns now energized and extended to embrace the body and belly of the aircraft" and "Colorful winglets that add an extra pop of fun with a refreshed palette of accent colors."

JETBLUE LAUNCHES NEW REWARDS SYSTEM

"The livery design is JetBlue’s first-ever complete refresh of its paint design," JetBlue also said, adding that it "plans to refresh all of its current standard liveries as part of its normal aircraft painting cycle."

The design change announcement comes a month after JetBlue announced the launch of its new loyalty program.

AIRLINES RANKED FROM BEST TO WORST IN 2023 BY THE POINTS GUY

The low-cost airline is overhauling its elite Mosaic loyalty system into four levels, with customers able to accumulate "tiles" to rise up the Mosaic tiers and rack up more rewards, allowing travelers who may only fly occasionally to enjoy an elevated experience with JetBlue.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The new program will allow members to track their progress up the Mosaic tiers as they accumulate more tiles. Customers can earn one tile for every $100 in qualifying purchases made through JetBlue and its vacation program, Paisly by JetBlue, and American Airlines flights through the two airlines’ partnership.

Members of the program will get to choose from "Perks You Pick" after reaching 10 tiles and will get to pick a new perk for every 10 tiles they earn until they reach Mosaic status at 50 tiles. The menu of rewards includes perks like early boarding, a free first alcoholic beverage for each flight, access to an expedited security lane at dozens of airports, double vacation points, free checked bags and bonus points for a member's TrueBlue balance.

FOX Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report.