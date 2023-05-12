Tesla recalls 1.1M cars in China over safety concerns

Electric car company Tesla is recalling over 1 million vehicles in China due to safety concerns, Chinese regulators say.

Tesla will be taking back approximately 1,104,622 vehicles to address alleged widespread safety risks. The recall process is slated to begin on May 29.

The recall affects vehicles produced between Jan. 12, 2019, and Apr. 24, 2023.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement Friday that Tesla vehicles have experienced issues that increase the likelihood of drivers mistakenly accelerating and risking collision.

Tesla products included in the recall are the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model 6.

The company plans to utilize several methods to correct the issues, including its "over-the-air" upgrade system, which can remotely update the cars' software.

Tesla has sought to expand vehicle production through the construction of new facilities both domestically and abroad — including factories in China.

Tesla operates a factory in Shanghai that is capable of producing 22,000 units of automobiles weekly.

While the company planned to expand the factory's annual capacity to 450,000 units last May, demand for electric vehicles has decreased in the time since.

The sales growth of electric vehicles in China slowed to 20.8% in the first months of 2023 – a sharp drop from 150% in the same period in 2022, despite the country having the world's largest auto market.

Tesla celebrated the groundbreaking of a new lithium refinery in Texas on Monday that the electric vehicle maker hopes will give the company more control over its supply chain.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the facility, which will be one of the largest of its kind in the world, will produce lithium for "about a million vehicles" and have more lithium refining capacity than "the rest of North American refining capacity combined."

