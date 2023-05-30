Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Tesla's Elon Musk meets China's foreign minister, says he is open to expanding business in country: official

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned auto factory in China in 2019

close
Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber reacts to Elon Musk selecting NBC ad chief Linda Yaccarino to take over Twitter on 'The C video

Elon Musk naming a new Twitter CEO is great for Telsa: Ross Gerber

Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber reacts to Elon Musk selecting NBC ad chief Linda Yaccarino to take over Twitter on 'The C

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with China's foreign minister on Tuesday in Beijing and reportedly said he was open to expanding the automaker's business there.

A statement from the Chinese ministry cited the billionaire as saying he "opposes decoupling," referring to fears that the world may split into multiple markets with incompatible products.

Tesla did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned auto factory in China in 2019. The opening came after ownership restrictions were eased by the Chinese government to increase competition and speed up industry development.

ELON MUSK'S BRAIN IMPLANT TECHNOLOGY GAINS FDA APPROVAL

Elon Musk and China's foreign minister

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, poses for photos with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on May 30, 2023. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China via AP / AP Newsroom)

Relations between the U.S. and China have been particularly strained since Washington shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in February.

spy balloon

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. (Chad Fish via AP, File / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Wall Street Journal reported China has rejected a request for its defense minister to meet the U.S. defense secretary when both are in Singapore this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is in the process of reviewing tariffs imposed on imported goods from China to determine whether some or all of the tariffs should be lifted.

In his meeting with the billionaire, China's foreign minister said strained relations require "mutual respect," while reassuring that foreign companies are welcome.

Tesla Model X Plaid car is displayed in China

A Tesla Model X Plaid car is displayed on March 31, 2023, in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China. ((Photo by Liu Ranyang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"We need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," Qin Gang told Musk, according to a ministry statement.

The two sides should "avoid ‘dangerous driving,’" Qin said. He gave no details of steps to improve relations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Qin said China will "unswervingly promote high-level opening up" and create a "market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment," according to the statement. "China’s development is an opportunity for the world."

The electric vehicle market in China "has broad prospects for development," the ministry quoted Qin as saying. 

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.