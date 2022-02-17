Housing data, AT&T 3G shutdown, Macy's earnings top week ahead

Stocks are gearing up for another busy week after falling on Friday amid escalating tensions between Russia and the Ukraine. The New York Stock Exchange will be closed in observance of the President's Day holiday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34079.18 -232.85 -0.68% SP500 S&P 500 4348.87 -31.39 -0.72% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13548.065742 -168.65 -1.23%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

STOCKS, OIL AND GOLD FALL AS RUSSIA, UKRAINE TANGLE

Tuesday 2/22

Earnings will kick off on Tuesday with Cracker Barrel, Home Depot, Krispy Kreme and Macy's leading the way before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CBRL CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC. 132.50 +2.07 +1.59% HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 346.87 -1.07 -0.31% DNUTM n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Earnings taking the spotlight after the bell will include Caesars Entertainment, Diamondback Energy, Palo Alto Networks, Texas Roadhouse, Toll Brothers and Virgin Galactic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CZR CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 79.28 -2.64 -3.22% FANG DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC. 131.47 +1.78 +1.37% PANW PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC. 482.17 -16.97 -3.40% TXRH TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC. 89.43 +1.85 +2.11% TOL TOLL BROTHERS INC. 54.03 +0.16 +0.30% SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 8.40 -0.61 -6.77%

As for economic data, investors will be watching the FHFA's monthly home price index, the Case-Shiller home price index and the latest on consumer confidence. Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic will also speak on the role of the Federal Reserve in the community and participate in a moderated conversation before a virtual event with Duke University students.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 59.86 -1.13 -1.85% T AT&T INC. 23.87 +0.11 +0.46%

Other notable events include AstraZeneca joining the Nasdaq 100 and AT&T's shutdown of its 3G network.

Wednesday 2/23

Earnings on the docket for Wednesday include Jack in the Box, Lowe's, Overstock.com, TJX Companies, and Tupperware before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JACK JACK IN THE BOX INC. 90.30 -0.57 -0.63% LOW LOWE'S COS. INC. 222.69 -1.10 -0.49% OSTK OVERSTOCK.COM INC. 39.71 -2.44 -5.79% TJX THE TJX COS. INC. 66.15 +0.98 +1.50% TUP TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP. 17.31 -0.88 -4.84%

After the bell, investors will also hear from a slew of companies including Bath & Body Works, Chesapeake Energy, eBay, fuboTV, Hertz Global, Imax, Live Nation Entertainment and Sleep Number.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBWI BATH & BODY WORKS INC. 52.28 +0.12 +0.23% CHK CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. 65.78 -1.04 -1.56% EBAY EBAY INC. 55.46 -0.30 -0.54% FUBO FUBOTV 8.40 -1.31 -13.49% HTZ HERTZ GLOBAL 18.31 -0.62 -3.28% IMAX IMAX CORP. 20.29 -0.02 -0.10% LYV LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. 117.44 +0.96 +0.82% SNBR SLEEP NUMBER CORP. 68.07 -0.13 -0.19%

Ford CEO Jim Farley will also speak with auto analyst Rod Lache in a virtual fireside chat at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference. He is expected to discuss the automaker's growth opportunities in 2022 and beyond, including the transition from internal-combustion to battery-electric vehicles, software and services, and Ford Pro.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 18.04 +0.50 +2.85%

In international news, the UN General Assembly will hold a meeting on the situation in Ukraine and the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Israel and the Palestinians. The World Trade Organization's general council will also meet in Geneva Switzerland.

Thursday 2/24

Alibaba, Discovery, Keurig Dr Pepper, Moderna, Nikola, Papa John's, Planet Fitness, SeaWorld Entertainment, Six Flags Entertainment and Wayfair are among the companies leading Thursday's earnings parade.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD. 118.99 -5.44 -4.37% DISCA DISCOVERY INC. 29.86 -0.01 -0.03% KDP KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. 38.48 +0.56 +1.48% MRNA MODERNA INC. 145.74 -0.62 -0.42% NKLA NIKOLA CORP. 7.92 -0.16 -1.98% PAPA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. PLNT PLANET FITNESS INC. 92.65 -0.22 -0.24% SEAS SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC 68.45 -0.57 -0.83% SIX SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP. 44.78 -0.82 -1.80% W WAYFAIR INC. 128.09 -2.71 -2.07%

Meanwhile, Beyond Meat, Cable One, Coinbase Global, Dell Technologies, Etsy, Intuit, Occidental Petroleum and Rocket Companies are among the companies that will be in focus after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 52.33 -3.88 -6.90% CABO CABLE ONE INC. 1,474.87 +12.29 +0.84% COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 189.16 -2.76 -1.44% DELL DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 58.90 -0.36 -0.61% ETSY ETSY INC. 127.30 -4.87 -3.68% INTU INTUIT INC. 481.20 -14.98 -3.02% OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP. 39.56 -0.30 -0.75% RKT ROCKET COMPANIES INC. 12.55 -0.26 -2.03%

Thursday will be a busy day for economic data with building permits, corporate profits, the second estimate for GDP, initial and continuing jobless claims, new home sales and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic will also speak on "Banking on Success in a Digital Era" and participate in a moderated conversation before the central bank's virtual Banking Outlook Conference, while Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy before a virtual 2022 Economic Forecast event hosted by the University of Delaware Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship and Lyons Companies.

Friday 2/25

Cinemark Holdings, Foot Locker, LendingTree and MoneyGram International will be among the companies wrapping up the week for earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CNK CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC. 17.51 -0.34 -1.90% FL FOOT LOCKER INC. 42.19 -0.63 -1.47% TREE LENDINGTREE 110.24 +0.51 +0.46% MGI MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC. 10.75 0.00 0.00%

Investors will also take in the latest on personal income and consumption, durable goods, pending home sales, the University of Michigan Consumer sentiment index, PCE and core inflation and the Federal Reserve's five-year inflation expectations.