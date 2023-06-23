Honda recalling over 1M vehicles due to rearview camera issues

Honda is recalling roughly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rearview camera image may fail to display on the dashboard screen.

The recall includes certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 and 2023, Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023.

Honda said the issue can be attributed to a defective coaxial cable connector, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The U.S. regulator said the absence of a rearview camera image could impair driver visibility and increase the likelihood of a collision.

While there have been no reports of injuries, Honda has received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May 2017 through June 8.

Dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting July 24.

Shares for Honda are down again on Friday, after slipping roughly 4% the last five days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report