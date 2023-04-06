Honda recalls 564,00 CR-Vs

Over a half-million Honda CR-Vs are being recalled in cold weather states because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose and fall off.

The recall encompasses CR-V models sold or registered in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. from 2007 through 2011.

On Thursday, U.S. safety regulators said in documents that salt can accumulate and form corrosion, possibly causing the rear trailing arm to detach, which can cause drivers to lose control. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.

Upon inspection of the specific CR-V models, dealers can install a support brace or repair the frame free of charge. If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 8, 2023.

The CR-Vs already have been recalled in Canada, while Honda said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 61 customer complaints in the U.S. but no deaths or injuries.

The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.