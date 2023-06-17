Expand / Collapse search
Safety agency reports power problems in Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs

Hyundai spokesperson Ira Gabriel told FOX Business that the company is fully cooperating with the investigation

A series of complaints is raising safety concerns about Hyundai's popular electric SUV.

U.S. owners of the Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Many have said the loss of power came after hearing a loud popping noise.

Hyundai said it would offer a software update beginning next month and replace affected components if necessary.

HYUNDAI, LG PARTNER TO BUILD $4.3 BILLION ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY PLANT IN GEORGIA

Signage is displayed outside the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) facility in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The NHTSA said it received 30 complaints about the problem in 2022 models, of which it estimated 39,500 were on U.S. highways, according to a notice posted online.

A preliminary investigation opened by a division within the NHTSA indicates a recharging issue.

The issue is a power surge that damages transistors, preventing vehicles' 12-volt battery from recharging.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrives on stage as a 2022 Utility Vehicle the Year Finalist at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles. ( FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

HYUNDAI AND KIA TO RECALL MORE THAN HALF MILLION VEHICLES OVER FIRE CONCERN

Hyundai spokesperson Ira Gabriel told FOX Business that the company was fully cooperating with the investigation and was launching a service campaign in July to update affected vehicles' software.

Hyundai said if necessary, it would replace the component involved. It's called an Integrated Control Charging Unit.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago. Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundais popular IONIQ 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power. ((AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) / AP Newsroom)

KIA, HYUNDAI ROLL OUT NEW ANTI-THEFT SOFTWARE UPGRADE

Many governments are counting on EVs to replace gasoline-burning vehicles that emit greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.