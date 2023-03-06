Goldman Sachs may have appetite for Subway chain

Goldman Sachs may have an interest in purchasing Subway.

Sky News reported Saturday interest in doing so had been expressed via indicative offer by the bank’s asset management business. The outlet cited anonymous people that it said were "close to the process."

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. FOX Business also sent an inquiry to Subway.

Subway recently revealed it was considering the possibility of selling but that "there is no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur." J.P. Morgan was selected as its advisor on the matter, the privately-held restaurant chain known for its foot-long sandwiches said at the time.

Sky News also identified Bain Capital, TPG and TDR Capital as interested in buying the sandwich chain. Those firms declined to comment.

Unnamed sources previously told the Wall Street Journal that Subway could see a valuation of upwards of $10 billion in a transaction.

In early February, Subway said 2022 was a "record-setting year" for the company, with its global same-store sales posting a rise of over 9% year-over-year. North American same-store sales saw growth of nearly 8% in the same time frame, the company also said.

Late last week, the company unveiled a second headquarters. The new one is located in Miami, Florida, while the other remains in Connecticut, the state where Fred DeLuca and Dr. Peter Buck started the chain.

The chain, whose beginnings date back to 1965, has been led by CEO John Chidsey since late 2019.