GM, UAW reach tentative agreement to potentially end punishing strike: reports

General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative labor agreement that could bring an end to the union’s six-week strike, according to reports.

The tentative agreement between automaker and labor union was reported by Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

While GM declined to comment when Fox News Digital reached out for confirmation, the potential deal follows agreement the union reached with Ford last week and Stellantis over the weekend.

Those deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined they bring the wage increase to over 30% over the four year and eight month life of the contract.

The UAW initially sought pay raises for union autoworkers amounting to 40% over the course of a four-year contract, as well as a 32-hour work week and enhancements to benefits – while the automakers initially offered raises closer to 20% over a new contract with about 10% provided upon ratification of the new contract.

The UAW strike began on Sept. 15 with a simultaneous strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which is the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

It launched what it called a "stand up strike" in which specific locals are asked to go on strike at their facilities. Over 45,000 union autoworkers are currently on strike – about one-third of the roughly 150,000 total workers across the three companies.

