GM pauses sales new line of trucks over software issue

General Motors said Tuesday it has temporarily paused sales of 2024 model year Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks to fix intermittent software quality issues.

GM said that a fix has been identified and that its voluntary and temporary pause aims to fix the software issues before they're delivered to customers. The company added that trucks that have received the software fix are being shipped out to dealers and that it plans to lift this hold shortly to speed up deliveries.

"We are disappointed when we choose to pause sales, but we are committed to quality and the customer experience, therefore software updates will continue to be part of the process as our vehicles become more and more technologically advanced," GM said in a statement provided to FOX Business.

"We've put in place a world-class software leadership team that is urgently working to overcome any issues in the short term, while building for the long term, including revamping the software development process and more importantly the validation process. We're confident that our vehicles will have software that exceeds expectations," GM added.

The software issue doesn't impact the 2023 Colorado and Canyon trucks on dealer lots or those that have been sold to customers, and GM isn't planning a recall to address the issue.

The sales pause comes after GM in late December paused sales of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV to address a software issue involving warnings that were sent to users while the company worked on a fix.

The company said Tuesday that it's "working around the clock to alleviate the software quality issues a portion of our customer base experienced in Blazer EV. We are making progress."

GM CEO Mary Barra said at a conference last week that the Detroit automaker has "already revamped the software development process and more importantly the validation process. Right now, we're going through a little bit of learning pains, as we make this transition."

