GM pauses sales of new Chevy Blazer EV due to software issue

General Motors announced Friday that it’s temporarily pausing sales of its new Chevrolet Blazer EV to address a software problem affecting some vehicles.

GM began accepting requests for the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer electric SUV in September and the Blazer is expected to play a key role in the company’s EV push to be all-electric by 2035. The Blazer uses GM’s Ultium battery platform, which is designed for use in many of the company’s EVs.

"We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced some software quality issues," Chevrolet said in a statement. "To ensure our customers have a great experience with their vehicle, we are temporarily pausing sales of Blazer EVs."

"Our team is working quickly to roll out a fix, and owners will be contacted with further information on how to schedule their update. We apologize for the inconvenience," the company added.

Auto news outlet Edmunds reported that it bought a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV for its fleet in October and the SUV’s infotainment system crashed and the vehicle sent several warnings about its electric and charging systems needing service. The Blazer’s display later indicated to the outlet’s driver that it had "reduced acceleration."

"We’re aware that a limited number of customers have experienced software-related quality issues with their Blazer EV," Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell said in a statement. "Customer satisfaction is our priority and as such we will take a brief pause on new deliveries."

The company didn’t provide a precise time frame for rolling out the software update or lifting the temporary stop-sale order.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS trim EV has an MSRP of $65,995 and electric range that’s estimated to be up to 294 miles and the company says it can go from 0-60 in under 4 seconds. Final pricing for the SS trim Blazer will be announced closer to its launch date in spring 2024.

The RS trim of the 2024 Blazer EV has a starting price of just over $60,000 and has an estimated range of 279 miles in the standard all-wheel drive format, while the rear-wheel drive version has an estimated range of 324 miles.