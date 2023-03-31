Expand / Collapse search
Mergers and Acquisitions

Global deals sink to lowest level in over a decade

M&A in the first quarter came to $575.1 billion, down 48% during the same period a year ago

A series of factors had a major impact on global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the first quarter of 2023.

Dealmaking shrank to its lowest level in more than a decade with rising interest rates, high inflation and fears of a recession taking a toll.

M&A volumes in the quarter slumped 48% to $575.1 billion as of March 30, compared to $1.1 trillion during the same period last year, according to Dealogic data.

Markets were roiled in March by a banking crisis that started in the United States with Silicon Valley Bank and spread to Europe with the Swiss government-orchestrated sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

UBS BRINGS BACK PAST CEO WITH CREDIT SUISSE DEAL AHEAD

First Citizens BancShares and SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logos

First Citizens BancShares purchased the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Fox News)

"The first quarter had extraordinary levels of volatility and uncertainty - more than expected going into the year. And that has the impact of postponing some announcements," said Anu Aiyengar, global head of M&A at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&A volumes dropped 44% to $282.7 billion in the U.S. and 70% to $81.87 billion in Europe. Deal volumes in Asia Pacific fell 29% to $176.1 billion.

"Having a well-functioning financing market is a critical ingredient for M&A. Market volatility has clearly been a challenge and weighed on deal volumes in the quarter," said Brian Haufrect, co-head of M&A for Americas at Goldman Sachs Group.

NYSE Floor traders

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

FIRST MAJOR US RAILROAD MERGER IN DECADES WILL GO FORWARD

Among the quarter's highlights included:

  • Pfizer's $43 billion acquisitions of cancer biotech Seagen.
  • A Silver Lake-led consortium's $12.5 billion deal for software maker Qualtrics International.
  • CVS Health's $10.6 billion takeover of primary care provider Oak Street Health.

Reuters contributed to this report.