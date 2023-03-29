UBS brings back past CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

UBS has decided to bring back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to lead the Swiss bank as it moves forward with the take-over of Credit Suisse.

Ermotti was the bank's top executive for nine years and led a turnaround following the 2008 global financial crisis.

He will take over next Wednesday from CEO Ralph Hamers. Hamers took the job in November 2020 and will remain at UBS during the transition period.

UBS REACHES AGREEMENT TO BUY CREDIT SUISSE AFTER UPPING OFFER

Ermotti is now chairman of insurer Swiss Re.

UBS pointed to Ermotti's experience in bringing big financial institutions together.

The $3.25 billion deal for Credit Suisse was quickly put together as two U.S. banks collapsed and jitters about long-running troubles at Credit Suisse led shares of the bank to tank and customers to pull out their money.

CREDIT SUISSE TO BORROW UP TO $54B FROM SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Swiss authorities urged UBS to take over its smaller rival after the central bank’s plan to let Credit Suisse borrow $54 billion did not reassure investors and customers.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said Wednesday that he called Ermotti shortly after the emergency deal was arranged on March 19.

AMERICANS' FAITH IN BANKS DROPS AFTER FAILURES: POLL

"This is the biggest single financial transaction since 2008. That brings significant execution risk," Kelleher said on a conference call.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.