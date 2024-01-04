Ford US new vehicle sales climb 7.1%, highest since 2020

Ford on Thursday said that it sold almost two million vehicles in the U.S. in 2023, its best number since 2020.

That sales figure marked a 7.1% increase from 2022, when the automaker posted 1.86 million in U.S. sales.

Ford touted the sales performance of its F-Series trucks, which saw a year-over-year jump of 15% in 2023. Annual U.S. sales of the trucks hit nearly 750,800, according to the automaker.

The F-Series recently celebrated its 47th year in a row as America’s best-selling truck, in addition to its 42nd as the best-selling vehicle.

"In a year of challenges, from a labor strike to supply issues, our amazing lineup of gas, electric and hybrid vehicles and our fantastic dealers delivered solid growth and momentum. We have the products that customers want," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Ford said hybrid vehicle sales were up 25% for the year, and in the fourth quarter, it sold 37,229 hybrids.

Meanwhile, the automaker said that it sold 72,608 electric vehicles in 2023, an 18% increase from the prior year. Ford said its F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E contributed to the growth, with the latter having its best year of sales since the vehicle's launch in 2021.

Ford remains the second-most popular seller of electric vehicles in the U.S. behind Tesla.

Farley said that the company is "spring-loaded for 2024 with new versions coming of our most popular trucks and SUVs, a full year of new Super Duty and Mustang, and a big year for Lincoln."

Ford’s reporting of its 2023 U.S. sales follows General Motors and Toyota doing so earlier in the week, with the former selling 2.6 million and the latter selling 2.2 million.

It also comes about a month ahead of when the automaker is expected to release its fourth-quarter results.

