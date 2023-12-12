Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets
Published

Ford reportedly cutting F-150 Lightning production next year

Ford started production of F-150 Lightning trucks in 2022

close
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says the national gas price average is falling and could hit the cheapest Thanksgiving prices since 2020 on 'Varney & Co. video

Ford cutting back on EV plans due to falling gas prices: Patrick De Haan

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says the national gas price average is falling and could hit the cheapest Thanksgiving prices since 2020 on 'Varney & Co.

Ford Motor Co. will reportedly soon reduce the number of F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks it builds on average every week.  

In a message to suppliers, the automaker said "changing market demand" led to it adjusting its planned Rouge Electric Vehicle Center production of the pickup to an average of 1,600 per week, according to Automotive News. That will reportedly begin in January.

Ford "will continue to match Lightning production to customer demand," a company spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.07 +0.06 +0.54%

FORD STOCK PLUNGES 12% ON NEWS OF WIDER EV LOSSES

The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, which opened in Dearborn, Michigan, in 2021, received upgrades over the summer meant to lift its targeted annual F-150 Lightning run rate to 150,000, with the facility’s operations picking back up at the beginning of August, according to a press release.

There had earlier been plans of averaging 3,200 per week in connection to that, Automotive News reported.

ford norway

The F-150 Lightning is going global for the first time with its entry into Norway, the world’s most advanced electric vehicle market. Following impassioned consumer demand, Norwegian customers can apply to purchase a limited number of special F-150 L (Ford / Fox News)

The reported F-150 Lightning production slowdown comes after Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said during Ford’s third-quarter earnings call that the company was "being judicious about our production and adjusting future capacity to better match market demand" for its electric vehicle (EV) business "given the dynamic EV environment."

FORD INTRODUCING IN-VEHICLE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK TOOL

"For example, we have taken out some Mustang Mach-E production, and we are also slowing down several investments, including making a decision with SK On to delay the second BlueOval SK JV battery plant in Kentucky, and we have also said we are evaluating our BlueOval Battery Park Michigan plant to determine the best path forward," he said. "In fact, all told, we have pushed about $12 billion of EV spend, which includes capex, direct investment and expense."

The corporate logo of Ford at a motor show

The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium on Jan. 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir / Reuters Photos)

The "ultimate success" of the company’s EV transition "will be driven by our Gen 2 and Gen 3 products, which will be cost-optimized and guided by the learnings of our first-generation vehicles that are currently in the market," according to Lawler.

Ford Motor Co

Ford reported earlier this month that people in the U.S. had purchased over 20,300 F-150 Lightning trucks since the start of the year. That figure, which represented a 53.6% year-over-year increase, included sales of nearly 4,400 in November, according to the company. 

ford lightning production

Ford Motor Co. battery powered F-150 Lightning trucks under production at their Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, on Sept. 20, 2022. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It has been producing the electric pickup since April 2022.

FORD SAYS UAW STRIKE COST COMPANY $1.7 BILLION IN LOST PROFITS

The company, which produces combustion, electric and hybrid vehicles, forecast that it will see an adjusted EBIT in the range of $10 billion to $10.5 billion for the year.