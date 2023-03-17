Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles over brake, wiper issues

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 1.5 vehicles to address issues with leaky brake hoses on multiple models spanning several years and problems with windshield wiper arms breaking on some pickup trucks.

The automaker issued the recalls in separate actions filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and posted this week.

The first notice affects more than 1.2 million midsize cars containing brake hoses that could rupture and leak brake fluid. The faulty hoses were installed from 2013 through 2018 in Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs.

The company said it is aware of one crash due to the problem, with no mention of injuries.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail to take their cars to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the brake hoses replaced with stronger ones for no charge.

The second recall impacts more than 222,000 F-150 trucks made in 2021.

The company discovered windshield wiper arms on some of the pickups made that year may break, and says owners of vehicles may take them to dealers for inspection and free replacement if necessary.

