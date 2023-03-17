Expand / Collapse search
Ford

Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles over brake, wiper issues

Some Fusion, Lincoln MKZ, F-150 models are impacted

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 1.5 vehicles to address issues with leaky brake hoses on multiple models spanning several years and problems with windshield wiper arms breaking on some pickup trucks.

The corporate logo of Ford at a motor show

The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium on Jan. 9, 2020.  (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir / Reuters Photos)

The automaker issued the recalls in separate actions filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and posted this week.

The first notice affects more than 1.2 million midsize cars containing brake hoses that could rupture and leak brake fluid. The faulty hoses were installed from 2013 through 2018 in Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs.

Ford Fusions lined up on lot

2020 Ford Motor Co. Fusion vehicles are displayed at a car dealership in Orland Park, Illinois, on Sept. 27, 2019. Fusions from model year 2013 through 2018 have been recalled due to leaky brake lines. (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company said it is aware of one crash due to the problem, with no mention of injuries.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail to take their cars to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the brake hoses replaced with stronger ones for no charge.

Ford F-150s lined up at dealership

Ford Motor Co. F-150 pickup trucks for sale at a Ford Motor Co. dealership in Colma, California, on Feb. 1, 2021. Over 222,000 trucks from that model year are being recalled over concerns the windshield wipers could break. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The second recall impacts more than 222,000 F-150 trucks made in 2021. 

The company discovered windshield wiper arms on some of the pickups made that year may break, and says owners of vehicles may take them to dealers for inspection and free replacement if necessary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.