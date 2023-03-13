Expand / Collapse search
Ford recalling 18 F-150 Lightning electric pickups after battery fire

Manufacturing defect identified and fixed

Ford is recalling 18 F-150 Lightnings to address a problem with their battery packs that prompted production of the electric pickup to be idled for more than a month.

The automaker is set to resume building the full-size trucks on Monday.

Ford became aware of the issue with the pack when a truck parked in a holding lot at the Dearborn, Michigan, factory prior to shipment caught fire on Feb. 4.

The cause was identified as a manufacturing defect that has since been resolved.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The F-150 Lightning uses battery cells supplied by SK On. (Ford / Fox News)

The F-150 Lightning's battery cells are supplied by from a factory in Georgia operated by SK On.

Ford F-150 Lightning

 The F-150 Lightning's electric drivetrain is assembled in a dedicated facility adjacent to the F-150 factory in Dearborn, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Production is on track to resume Monday with clean stock of battery packs," a Ford Spokeswoman said.

Eighteen affected trucks had made it to dealers and customers prior to the suspension of production and shipments and their battery packs will be replaced with new ones under recall.

lightning battery

The F-150 Lighting is available with a standard range or electric range battery pack. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ford did not say how many undelivered trucks required the repair.

Ford sold 3,600 F-150 Lightnings in January and February and is aiming to ramp up production to a 150,000 annual rate by the end of 2023.