Ford celebrates Mustang's 60th anniversary with special edition

Ford Motor Co. is celebrating the Mustang's 60th anniversary on Wednesday when it will unveil a special edition of the classic pony car to commemorate its legacy.

In honor of the Mustang, which made its debut at the 1964 New York World's Fair, Ford is holding an event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Joe Bellino, Mustang Brand Manager, told FOX Business that the company is "planning for just over 2,000 Mustang owners and fans to be in attendance and they'll be able to bring their own personal Mustangs."

"We're going to do hot laps in our Mustang Dark Horse around the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway," he added. "We'll have Vaughn Gittin, Jr., and the RTR team doing some drifting in production Mustangs and race cars, we'll have the entire Mustang lineup there, we'll have Ford Performance Racing drivers, we'll unveil a new 60th anniversary package that everyone is really excited about."

The Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary package will be available on the GT Premium model with a 5.0-liter V8 in both coupe and convertible models with either manual or automatic transmissions and has classic design features that will harken back to the Mustang's debut.

"Our design team looked at the past a lot on this to pick up on cues with red badging, really some nods to what you would have seen at the New York World's Fair in 1964," Bellino said. "So bringing some of that classic Mustang style but putting it on a new 2024 car which is super cool. You'll see different badging that represents that, some exterior pieces that harken back to it."

Among the features the Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary package will include are exclusive badges on the fenders and trunk lid that are styled after the original badges, as well as a serialized anniversary instrument panel badge, plus unique 20-inch wheels with details inspired by the 1965 Mustang's center caps.

It will also have a new grille with a mesh design as a callback to the original Mustang that's modernized with silver-accented nostrils that also serve as functional air intakes for the 5.0-liter V8 engine.

"The Mustang is interesting because 60 years is a really long run for any nameplate and from its introduction in 1964 at the World's Fair, within the first two years they sold a million of them, it's always been a car that appealed aesthetically to its generation," Ford Heritage Brand Manager Ted Ryan told FOX Business.

The 60th anniversary edition of the Mustang will give customers the option of buying it in classic Wimbledon White, modern Race Red and Vapor Blue colors.

It will also have exclusive side graphics that can be optioned in either Iconic Silver or Vermilion Red that evoke the Mustang's original panel stripes.

The Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary package will be a limited edition with just 1,965 being manufactured as a nod to the first official model year of the car.

It will be available to order this summer and is set to reach dealerships around the country in the fourth quarter of this year. Pricing will be available closer to the on-sale date.

