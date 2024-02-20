Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

Ford cuts prices of electric Mustang Mach-E by up to $8,100

Price cuts come after Ford's Mustang Mach-E sales fell sharply in January

FOX Business Jeff Flock reports from the Celebrity Ford of Toms River dealership, where electric F-150s arent driving off the lot fast enough. video

Ford reducing electric truck production, a move that could impact more than 1,000 workers

FOX Business Jeff Flock reports from the Celebrity Ford of Toms River dealership, where electric F-150s arent driving off the lot fast enough.

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said it had cut prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by up to $8,100 after sales fell sharply in January.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker's lowest-price 2023 model year Mach E version now has a suggested retail price of $39,895, down from $42,995. The higher-end Mach-E GT spec will cost about $7,600 less, at $52,395. Other versions including the extended-range premium version will drop in price by $8,100 to $48,895.

Mustang Mach-E at New York auto show

Ford Mustang Mach-E is presented at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023.  (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado / Reuters Photos)

Ford said the price cuts come as the automaker continues "to adapt to the market to achieve the optimal mix of sales growth and customer value."

CALIFORNIA EV SALES SEE FIRST DECLINE IN A DECADE: REPORT

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said U.S. sales of the Mach-E fell by 51% in January to 1,295.

The corporate logo of Ford at a motor show

The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020.  (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir / Reuters Photos)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.25 -0.05 -0.41%

Ford Motor Co.

The Mach-E lost eligibility for a $3,750 tax credit on Jan. 1 after new U.S. Treasury Department battery sourcing requirements aimed at weaning the electric vehicle supply chain away from China took effect. Numerous other models also lost tax credits.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONSIDERING EV SWITCH DELAY DUE TO WEAK DEMAND

Last week, Treasury told Reuters it has reimbursed auto dealers for about $135 million in advance point-of-sale consumer EV tax credit payments since the start of the year through Feb. 6. The Internal Revenue Service has received more than 25,000 time of sale reports, including more than 19,500 with advance payment requests.

Tesla Model Y China

People look at a Tesla Model Y SUV at the Tesla booth during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 6, 2023 in Shanghai, China. ((Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 193.76 -6.19 -3.10%

Tesla, Inc.

Tesla's Model Y crossover, which competes with the Mach-E, starts at $42,990 before federal tax credits of $7,500.

The Elon Musk-led EV maker sparked a price war early last year in a bid to spur demand and grab more market share.

Ford and other legacy automakers have slowed their EV push to instead focus on higher-margin hybrid and gas-powered models.

Ford said in January it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck, cutting production at its Michigan Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to one shift starting April 1.