FanDuel, DraftKings both see huge Super Bowl betting totals

Super Bowl LVIII was great for ratings, averaging a record 123.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen. It also appeared to be a notable one for major betting companies.

FanDuel said it ended up fielding a handle of over $307 million from over 14 million Super Bowl bets. That, the company said, was a "new high."

Over 2.5 million active users made those wagers, according to FanDuel.

Meanwhile, fellow betting company DraftKings said on Thursday that it had over 2.4 million customers wagering on the big game pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers starting last week.

The over 12.4 million wagers that DraftKings received in that time frame amounted to over $305 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC. 45.01 +0.55 +1.24%

The Massachusetts-based company did not say how those figures compared to the prior year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII was "record-setting" for the 182 retail sportsbooks in Nevada, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Big Game bettors gave $185.6 million worth of wagers to the Nevada sportsbooks, the state board said earlier in the week. Of that, the sportsbooks won about $6.8 million.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the record belonged to Super Bowl LVI. That game, which featured the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, notched $179.8 million in bets at the state sportsbooks, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said.

The data comes after an American Gaming Association report forecast that Super Bowl wagers by American adults would hit $23.1 billion overall this year.

Super Bowl LVIII, which saw the Chiefs come out victorious in overtime, took place Sunday in Las Vegas.