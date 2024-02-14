Ben Affleck's full Dunkin' Super Bowl ad released as merch sells out

The extended edition of Dunkin’s hit "DunKings" Super Bowl ad has gone live amid the coffee and donut chain seeing major demand for its affiliated merchandise.

Its debut came just a handful of days after the original, 1-minute version with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon and other stars showed in a commercial break during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

In the now nearly 4.5-minute ad, Affleck takes steps to try to get himself ready for a performance and show his new "DunKings" boy band to his wife. Damon and retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady are part of the boy band.

The coffee and donut chain on Monday released a four-item line of merchandise, including the track jackets and pants donned by the "DunKings," to accompany the ad campaign. The line also includes drink tumblers that come in the Dunkin’ orange and pink and a bucket hat.

Dunkin’ told FOX Business it only took 19 minutes for the "DunKings" tracksuits and bucket hats to sell out once they became available for purchase. That, the chain said, helped in "making it the fastest we’ve ever sold out of a collection on ShopDunkin.com."

The jackets and hats went fast again when the coffee and doughnut chain restocked Tuesday with four times as much inventory, Dunkin’ said.

It has fulfilled "DunKings" merchandise orders from all over the country.

Of the four items in the collection, the track jacket has seemingly proven the most popular among fans. They sold out the fastest, Dunkin’ told FOX Business.

Dunkin’s webpage for the collection showed the track jacket and bucket hat remained sold out as of Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the matching pants and tumblers are available for pre-order.

Merch wasn’t the only thing Dunkin’ released in connection to the "DunKings" ad campaign.

It launched a limited-time "DunKings" menu of five items and published a full-length "Don’t Dunk Away At My Heart" song. The "DunKings" iced coffee, which Affleck orders at the chain, and the Munchkins skewers made cameos in the "DunKings" commercial.

Dunkin’, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, has over 13,200 locations around the world.

Suzanne O’Halloran contributed to this report.