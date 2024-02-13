Super Bowl ratings: Highest rated, most-watched telecast of all time

This past weekend’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was the most watched of all time, drawing in an average audience of 123.4 million viewers, CBS Sports has announced.

The viewership numbers, based on Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics, smashed the previous record of 115.1 million average viewers from last year’s game.

"CBS Sports’ coverage of SUPER BOWL LVIII, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a Total Audience Delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties, including NFL+," CBS Sports said in a statement.

"More than 200 million viewers (202.4) watched all or part of Super Bowl LVIII across networks, the highest unduplicated total audience in history and up +10% vs. last year’s Super Bowl (184 million)," it added.

CBS Sports says the game, which aired as well on the Paramount+ service, also was the "most-streamed Super Bowl in history."

Overall, the game "capped off a record-setting season for CBS Sports," it added. "The NFL ON CBS scored the most-watched regular season since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998 as well as the Network’s best postseason viewership since 1998."

The game also featured a halftime performance from Usher, which featured guest appearances from other artists including Alicia Keys, Ludacris and more.