Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Tesla will be in India ‘as soon as humanly possible’

Indian Prime Minister pushing Musk for investment

close
Panelists discuss whether markets have recovered from the banking crisis and recent Tesla price fluctuations on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Tesla traders should be licking their chops: Keith Fitz-Gerald

Panelists discuss whether markets have recovered from the banking crisis and recent Tesla price fluctuations on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week that the EV maker will expand into the country which offers U.S. corporations a massive growth opportunity. 

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible" Musk said according to Reuters. 

TOSCA MUSK SAYS HAVING ELON MUSK AS HER BROTHER MADE SOMEONE TRY TO CHARGE HER MORE

Musk, who will make a trip to India next year, met with Modi in New York on Tuesday also added the Modi has been pushing the automaker for a "significant" investment in the country. 

Musk, Modi, India, Tesla

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Elon Musk (L) in New York, United States on June 20, 2023. ( Photo by Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Musk said India has tremendous potential for sustainable energy production, beginning with solar and wind energy generation.

The two celebrated their meeting in a Tweet back-and-forth. 

HYUNDAI MULLS JOINING TESLA EV CHARGING STANDARD

Over the last month, Tesla shares have skyrocketed roughly 50% as the company mulls a new location in Europe, and Hyundai considers following Ford and GM in adopting the car manufacturer’s North American charging standard for EVs.

div id="embed">

Tesla

.
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 274.45 +13.91 +5.34%

India has been a focus for U.S. company expansion since Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in the country back in 2017.

CHINA IS ROLLING OUT THE RED CARPET FOR US CEOS

In April, the technology giant opened its first Apple Store locations in Mumbai and Delhi, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE INC. 185.01 +0.09 +0.05%

CEO Tim Cook was on hand for the debuts celebrating alongside employees. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to India shoppers

Apple CEO Tim Cook, center, with Senior Vice president of retail Deirdre O'Brien wave to the dozens of people waiting outside during the grand opening Apple Inc. first flagship store in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple Inc. is set to ope ((AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) / AP Newsroom)

Apple shares have gained 41% this year, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite's 29% jump. 

div id="embed">

Apple

.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to the report. 