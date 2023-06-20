Tosca Musk says having Elon Musk as her brother made someone try to charge her more

Tosca Musk recently revealed having billionaire Elon Musk as a brother prompted someone to try to significantly hike up the price they were charging.

Elon Musk, with an estimated fortune of roughly $243.4 billion, was sitting in the No. 1 spot on Forbes’ real-time ranking of the world’s richest as of Tuesday afternoon. The tech executive currently leads Tesla and SpaceX as the respective CEO of each.

His sister — the founder of romance-focused streamer Passionflix — described to the Daily Mail in an interview published Sunday an attempt at up-charging she experienced while looking at a potential shooting location for a film. She told the outlet they "decided to charge us $25,000" once they "heard my name and assumed we were rich."

Before, the per-day price for the location "was going to cost $5,000," Tosca Musk reportedly said. The upped figure was 400% higher than that.

She also identified a couple misconceptions people have in connection to her and the Musk family, one of which she said was the people "think we were born rich," something she refuted, according to the Daily Mail. She reportedly said her mother, Maye Musk, and her two brothers "didn’t have any money" after divorcing Errol Musk.

Forbes considers the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to be a largely self-made billionaire, awarding him an 8 out of 10 on its metric for that.

Much of his wealth is tied up in Tesla, the electric vehicle and clean energy company that’s stock has seen a nearly 16% increase year-over-year in price in 12 months. In terms of market capitalization, its value was nearly $860 billion.

Another misconception Tosca Musk reportedly mentioned was that "everyone assumes my eldest brother pays for everything, but he does not."

"It’s a double-edged sword for me to say whether my brother has helped in any way," Tosca Musk said to the Daily Mail. "If I say no, then people will say he does not support me at all and if I say yes, they’ll think he paid for everything."

The outlet reported she added that she "hope[s] he watches the films" on Passionflix, adding, "They are definitely an education service for men in how to behave with women!"

Passionflix, which started in 2017, has put out numerous originals in the movie, series and short formats that it adapted from romance novels, according to its website.

As for Elon Musk, in addition to helming Tesla and SpaceX, he also held the position of CEO at Twitter for over half a year until he handed that job over to Linda Yaccarino earlier this month. His role at the social media company, which he bought and took private for $44 billion, has moved to one centered on the tech-side of things.

The pair’s brother, Kimbal Musk, has a career as a successful businessman in the restaurant sector and has a seat on Tesla’s board.

As part of a February 2022 interview on "The Claman Countdown," Tosca Musk described Maye Musk as an "incredible" mother who "encouraged us to follow our dreams, do things that we are really passionate about."

"We were just encouraged to always find meaning behind what we were doing and go out there and solve a problem," she said. "And so that’s what we did."