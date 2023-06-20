Hyundai mulls joining Tesla EV charging standard

Hyundai Motor CEO Jaehoon Chang said Tuesday the automaker is considering making its vehicles more compatible with Tesla’s North American charging standard.

With the EV maker’s superchargers accounting for roughly 60% of available U.S. fast chargers, both Ford and General Motors have already made deals with Tesla to harness its charging technology, now referred to as the North American Charging Standard.

Chang also said the company would need to determine the interest level of its customers before joining the alliance of automakers shifting to the Tesla standard.

Tesla's network of superchargers does not charge Hyundai's electric vehicles any faster than other chargers.

"That's what we will look into from the customer's perspective," Chang told analysts at the automaker's investor day.

Hyundai's new electric cars use an 800-volt electrical architecture to provide faster charging, while Tesla's Superchargers operate at a lower voltage. Chang said Hyundai would consult with Tesla on adjustments to its charging system for Hyundai customers.

By opening its charging network to other electric vehicle brands, Tesla qualifies for roughly $7.5 billion in subsidies the Biden administration has provided to speed the deployment of chargers in the U.S.

