Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Bankruptcy
Published

Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy

Bird Global files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy two years after going public

close
Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 20

Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Bird Global has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, just over two years after the electric scooter rental company went public.

The financial restructuring is the company's latest attempt to right the ship after losing nearly all its market value since it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal in Nov. 2021 that valued the startup at $2.3 billion.

Bird logo on display at New York Stock Exchange

A banner for the electric scooter rental company Bird is displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the company goes public via a SPAC on Nov. 5, 2021 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This announcement represents a significant milestone in Bird's transformation, which began with the appointment of new leadership early this year," Bird Interim CEO Michael Washinushi said in a statement announcing the move.

FTX FILES REORGANIZATION PLAN TO END BANKRUPTCY

"We are making progress toward profitability and aim to accelerate that progress by right-sizing our capital structure through this restructuring," Washinushi said. "We remain focused on our mission to make cities more livable by using micromobility to reduce car usage, traffic, and carbon emissions."

Customers ride Bird scooters in Reno

People seen using Bird scooters.  (Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bird said in a press release that its first- and second-lien lenders have signed off on a restructuring support agreement, which Apollo Global Management's MidCapt Financial division will provide $25 million to implement. The company said it has entered into a so-called "stalking horse" agreement with the existing lenders, which will effectively set a floor for the e-scooter firm's value.

SMILEDIRECTCLUB CEASES OPERATIONS AFTER RESTRUCTURING EFFORT FAILS

The company said it expects the court-supervised process of selling assets will be complete within the next 90 to 120 days.

Bird scooters lying on sidewalk

Bird electric scooters lying by the side of a street. Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. (Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bird's Canadian and European operations are not included in the bankruptcy, and will continue to operate as normal, the company said.

Reuters contributed to this report.