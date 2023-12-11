Expand / Collapse search
SmileDirectClub ceases operations after restructuring effort fails

SmileDirectClub ceased operations on Friday after the company was unable to successfully restructure its operations and liabilities through bankrutpcy

Teledentistry start-up SmileDirectClub shut down its global operations after the company could not successfully restructure its operations after entering bankruptcy this fall.

SmileDirectClub officially halted its operations on Friday, roughly three months after it entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September burdened by debt and a last-ditch effort to keep the company going failed. 

The company was launched in 2014 to disrupt the orthodontics industry by providing customers with clear aligners without having an in-person dentist appointment in most cases. Most treatments took four to six months and customers would have virtual appointments with dentists to track their progress.

In a post on the company website, SmileDirectClub wrote that it made the "incredibly difficult decision to wind down its global operations, effective immediately." The company no longer provides aligner treatment or customer care support through its platform, and thanked customers for "letting us improve over 2 million smiles and lives."

Customers of SmileDirectClub who ordered clear aligners that hadn’t shipped as of Friday will have those orders canceled, so they’ll have to look elsewhere if they want to go through clear aligner treatment.

SmileDirectClub halting its customer care services means that existing customers will have to find another provider of dentistry services to help them complete their aligner treatment.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but aligner treatment is no longer available through the SmileDirectClub platform," the company wrote. "If you wish to continue treatment outside of our platform, please consult your treating doctor or your local dentist with any questions around future aligner treatment."

Additionally, SmileDirectClub noted that its "Lifetime Smile Guarantee no longer exists" but that customers enrolled in the SmilePay Plan are expected to continue making payments until they’ve fully paid for their treatment under the terms of the program.

For customers looking for a refund, SmileDirectClub wrote, "There will be more information to come once the bankruptcy process determines next steps and additional measures customers can take."