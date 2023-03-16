Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Ben & Jerry's returns 'Free Cone Day' for first time since COVID pandemic

The long-standing Ben & Jerry's tradition began in 1979

close
Ben & Jerry's free cone day video

Ben & Jerry's giving away free ice cream cones

Ben & Jerry's free cone day

Ben & Jerry's is reintroducing its "Free Cone Day" after taking a COVID-19 pandemic-related hiatus.

Customers can visit their local Ben & Jerry's stores on April 3 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. to receive a free ice cream cone.

The last time the Vermont-based ice cream chain offered Free Cone Day was in 2019. 

Ben & Jerry's says that customers can get in line "as many times as they would like" in a press release.

BEN & JERRY'S CORPORATE OWNER EYED BY ISRAELI GOVERNMENT, MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Ben & Jerry's Israel

A Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream shop sign on an exterior store wall in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ben and Jerry's is a national chain of ice cream shops that uses all natural ingredients to make gourmet ice cream in many flavors. (iStock)

Customers can also choose any flavor for their free cone.

Ben & Jerry’s has offered Free Cone Day since the spring of 1979. Co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield began the tradition to celebrate the first year anniversary of the business.

BEN & JERRY'S SUES PARENT COMPANY UNILEVER TO STOP SALE OF ITS ISRAELI BUSINESS

Ice cream cup

An employee of Ben & Jerry's scoops ice cream into a cone outside Union Station in Washington on June 18, 2013.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"[They] surprised themselves, outlasting a long winter in Vermont, with an average temperature below freezing all season," Ben & Jerry's explained in a statement.

Ben & Jerry's, a subsidiary of Unilever, has grown a presence in 35 different countries since. They hope to distribute more than a million free ice cream cones this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The company is setting its scooping sights on an all new, all-time goal to make this Free Cone Day the biggest and best ever with a goal to serve well over a million Fairtrade scoops globally," the company said.

ALEXANDRIA, VA - APRIL 20, 2018: A business sign hangs over the entrance to a Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop in the Old Town section of Alexandria, Virginia. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images / Getty Images)