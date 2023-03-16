Ben & Jerry's returns 'Free Cone Day' for first time since COVID pandemic

Ben & Jerry's is reintroducing its "Free Cone Day" after taking a COVID-19 pandemic-related hiatus.

Customers can visit their local Ben & Jerry's stores on April 3 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. to receive a free ice cream cone.

The last time the Vermont-based ice cream chain offered Free Cone Day was in 2019.

Ben & Jerry's says that customers can get in line "as many times as they would like" in a press release.

BEN & JERRY'S CORPORATE OWNER EYED BY ISRAELI GOVERNMENT, MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Customers can also choose any flavor for their free cone.

Ben & Jerry’s has offered Free Cone Day since the spring of 1979. Co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield began the tradition to celebrate the first year anniversary of the business.

BEN & JERRY'S SUES PARENT COMPANY UNILEVER TO STOP SALE OF ITS ISRAELI BUSINESS

"[They] surprised themselves, outlasting a long winter in Vermont, with an average temperature below freezing all season," Ben & Jerry's explained in a statement.

Ben & Jerry's, a subsidiary of Unilever, has grown a presence in 35 different countries since. They hope to distribute more than a million free ice cream cones this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The company is setting its scooping sights on an all new, all-time goal to make this Free Cone Day the biggest and best ever with a goal to serve well over a million Fairtrade scoops globally," the company said.