Credit Suisse and banking crisis, Fed meeting, Nike earnings top week ahead

Investors are coming off a turbulent week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank jolted financial markets and threw into question the future of a handful of smaller, regional banks. In the coming week, uncertainty remains heading into the Federal Reserve’s March meeting.

U.S. stocks ended Friday sharply lower. But the week was mixed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being little changed, while the S&P 500 added 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite 4.4%.

Weekly Performance DJIA: -0.6% S&P 500: +1.4% Nasdaq Composite: +4.4%

Cyrptocurrency will also be in focus after Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market value, crossed above the $26K level as investors rotated out of stocks and bonds amid the banking melee.

FOX Business takes a look at the biggest market events in the coming week.

MONDAY

The solidity of the U.S. banking system remains a top concern for investors as the future of several firms hangs in the balance.

Credit Suisse is reportedly in talks with several European rivals over its assets as its stock tumbled to fresh record lows last week. Its problems were mounting even before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.01 -0.14 -6.73%

In the U.S., regional banks remain under pressure after First Republic was provided $30 billion in deposits by 11 of the largest American banks. However, that did little to stem investor worries. Shares lost 72% for the week.

First Republic

The contagion stemmed from the collapse of SVB, which was seized by the FDIC last week. The firm officially declared bankruptcy Friday, and its assets, as well as those of Signature Bank, which was also taken over by regulators, are up for grabs, according to FOX Business.

In earnings news, Foot Locker is set to report. The athletic retailer is considered a decent gauge of how Nike is performing. It reports Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FL FOOT LOCKER INC. 42.22 -0.49 -1.15% NKE NIKE INC. 120.45 -0.21 -0.17%

Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia. While a date was unconfirmed, the meeting may take place as early as this week.

Tuesday

The Federal Reserve will kick off its meeting with trading expected to be light heading into a decision on interest rates Wednesday.

Despite the market tumult, 62% of investors expect the policymakers to continue hiking rates, which would mark the ninth straight increase. Thirty-eight percent expect no change, according to CME's FedWatch.

Judy Shelton, an Economist and Independent Institute senior fellow, made the case for the Fed to pause during a Friday interview on FOX Business with Larry Kudlow.

In other economic news, existing home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TOL TOLL BROTHERS INC. 57.67 -1.13 -1.92% LEN LENNAR CORP. 103.50 -0.68 -0.65% DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 97.44 -0.64 -0.65% KBH KB HOME 35.28 -0.24 -0.68%

Adobe will hold its annual investor day at 2:30 pm ET.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ADBE ADOBE INC. 358.14 +4.85 +1.37%

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on a case involving Coinbase and arbitration over a theft on the site.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 74.98 +7.20 +10.62%

WEDNESDAY

Markets will be watching the Fed's decision due at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference.

The S&P 500, the broadest measure of stocks, is up slightly for the year.

Along with the inflation situation, the banking crisis that emerged in the last week will be front and center for investors.

S&P 500

Questions at hand remain how closely the Fed should be involved if more rescues are needed and how Silicon Valley Bank escaped the monitoring by banking officials, which falls under the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco led by President Mary Daly.

In earnings news, Petco, Chewy and KB Home are all set to report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WOOF PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS 9.82 -0.38 -3.73% CHWY CHEWY INC. 38.61 -0.13 -0.34% KBH KB HOME 35.28 -0.24 -0.68%

Thursday

In earnings, Red Lobster parent Darden, Carnival Cruise Lines and General Mills are all set to report results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DRI DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC. 148.40 -1.98 -1.32% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 8.56 -0.47 -5.20% GIS GENERAL MILLS INC. 79.76 -0.71 -0.88% KBH KB HOME 35.28 -0.24 -0.68%

Data on new home sales will be released. Mortgage fates fell slightly to 6.6% for a 30-year fixed product last week ahead of the key spring selling season.

Virgin Orbit, the company launched by Richard Branson, may restart operations after announcing a pause last week to conserve cash.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VORB VIRGIN ORBIT 0.65 -0.06 -9.14%

Friday

As the week winds down, durable goods will be released on Friday. We also hear from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, who may provide additional insight on the thinking of policymakers coming off their March meeting.

And Walmart is expected to close the remaining stores within Portland's city limits due to weak financial performance, and rising crime may have been a factor.

