Company recalls nearly 23K pounds of bratwursts over plastic issue

Federal inspectors announced the recall of about 22,672 pounds of Johnsonville cheddar bratwurst shipped to 10 states after hard plastic was reportedly found in the product by consumers.

Johnsonville, based in Momence, Illinois, produced the meats on Feb. 5, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Specifically, 19-ounce, sealed tray packages containing five pieces of Johnsonville Bacon Cheddar Bratwurst with the package code "B9FOD" were recalled. The label of each recalled product bears the establishment number "Est. 1647," FSIS noted.

FDA RECALLS CHEESE SOLD AT ALDI LOCATIONS IN 4 STATES

The bratwurst was sent to stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF GROUND COFFEE RECALLED DUE TO MISLABELING ERROR: FDA

FSIS said the problem was discovered after Johnsonville alerted the agency that it had received two complaints from consumers, reporting that hard plastic material was found in the bratwurst.

There were no confirmed reports of injury due to eating the bratwursts at the time of the recall, though anyone with concerns is encouraged by the FSIS to contact their healthcare provider.

TRADER JOE'S RECALLS SPARKLING WATER BOTTLES OVER 'LACERATION HAZARD': 'DISPOSE OF THEM CAREFULLY'

FSIS advised that anyone in possession of the recalled products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

FOX Business has reached out to Johnsonville for comment on the recall.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Amanda Fritsch, the consumer relations coordinator at Johnsonville, by calling 888-556-2728 or emailing her at anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com.