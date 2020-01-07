What types of companies could be targeted by Iranian cyberattack?

U.S. industries across the private and public sectors may be at risk of an Iranian cyberattack, but the country's intentions will determine who they target.

Cybersecurity experts and politicians are warning of a potential Iranian cyberattack against the U.S. since President Trump issued orders to kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 3.

A cyberattack is more likely than a missile or other military-style attack, experts say, because it is not only more cost-effective but also a strategic decision to avoid the kind of harmful response that an Iranian missile strike against the U.S., for example, would create. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told FOX Business' Stuart Varney that the U.S. is prepared for such an attack.

"We've been preparing for Iranian cyberattacks for a long time; they like to target financial services, energy services," Rounds said on "Varney & Co," adding, "We have strong defensive and offensive capabilities, and we've utilized them in the past."

The energy and tech industries -- including tech giants like Apple and Google, as well as internet service providers like Verizon -- are two obvious targets that come to mind. Whatever victims Iran chooses to attack, however, will depend on whether the country is just trying to send a retaliatory message or inflict categorical damage, Heritage Foundation lead cyber analyst Klon Kitchen told FOX Business.

"If Iran were to choose cyber means to respond to Soleimani, the needle they are going to want to thread is to respond in a way that maintains credibility" while also not making things worse for Iran in anticipation of a U.S. response, Kitchen said.

"They don’t want to do something that will get missile response. They don’t want something that will escalate full military conflict. They want to make a demonstration that shows they have this kind of [cyber] capability."

Cybersecurity expert and CEO of software security company SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) Mark Testoni similarly said that if Iran just wants to embarrass the U.S., it will likely target the financial services, retail or gaming industries. If Iran wants to cause embarrassment, it will have to target companies with a lot of consumers.

If the country wants to go further by disrupting critical infrastructure, it will target the government, utilities, financial services and health care, Testoni said.

"Whatever they do will lay into the geopolitics of what is going on currently. My sense is that they do not want to lose this high ground from a PR perspective that they’ve created," Testoni added, pointing to the thousands of protesters who attended a funeral procession for Soleimani over the weekend during which a stampede killed at least 56 people and injured more than 200.

There are three main types of cyberattack routes that Iranians could use to attack the U.S. First, the country could conduct a ransomware attack, which locks everything in a device and tells the user to pay a ransom (usually in Bitcoin). This type of attack is usually done through phishing to wreak havoc and steal financial information.

"It's unlikely [Iran] will do a ransomware attack," Kitchen said. "They don’t need that kind of money. I think they would be much more inclined to simply destroy that information."

This would be done through a "wiperware" attack, which destroys everything on a device and sometimes destroys the hardware on a machine. Or, such an outcome could be achieved through a "notpetya" attack, which looks like a ransomware attack but acts like a wiperware attack, Kitchen said.

While a cyberattack is less costly and will likely not trigger a military response from the U.S., Kitchen warned that global norms have yet to be set for cyberattacks since it is such a new and developing form of offense.

"There's a massive risk of strategic miscalculation" for the kind of damage Iran could cause in the U.S., which could also initiate a "larger response from the U.S. than Iran intended to provoke," he said.

Companies' preparedness for a cyberattack will largely depend on what they have already done to secure their networks up until this point.

"Much of this will have already been decided previously," Kitchen said. "General cybersecurity posture will determine U.S. companies' ability to fight off Iranian interference. Boning up on Iranian cyber TTPs [tactics, techniques and procedures], knowing networks are patched and updated and doing real-time and active monitoring for ATPs [advanced technology programs]" will help to strengthen cybersecurity.

He added that companies must also make sure they have open lines of communication with the federal government and are able to share information so others know what to look for.

Testoni said companies can make sure they have installed "the latest technical solutions, standard firewalling and analytics capabilities" to fight against cyberthreats. He added that making sure a system is patched -- or, in other words, making sure a user's computer system and programs like Microsoft Word and Chrome have been updated -- will help block threats.

"In the last years, we’ve become cyber tired," Testoni said. "Things appear on and off the news relatively quickly. This is the first time this issue has been brought up to the surface in a long time. ... Now, we’ve got a state actor and a brewing situation. I’m glad there’s an awareness because we need to educate people and be better prepared about cyberattacks.

