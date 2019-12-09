Pensacola hit with cyber attack: Mayor

The city of Pensacola, Florida is experiencing a cyberattack, Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday at a weekly press conference.

Robinson declined to comment on whether the hackers asked for a ransom payment, but said almost all communication systems, including phone lines and email, in the town’s city hall are down. The city is getting help from outside cybersecurity experts to evaluate the situation and help get the systems working again, he said.

"Our computer people were working through the weekend to see what was happening," he said, adding: "We've been sort of looking to reevaluate our entire IT system and so we'll keep doing that."

Now, the mayor said the city is adopting a multi-step process to determine who hacked its systems and how to better prepare from future hacks.

"We are, at this point, going in two different directions. We're approaching it from a legal standpoint and trying to work forensically that way and figure out who this was. And then two, where do we go from here, putting our system back together and then we will evaluate what do we need to do to maybe increase some steps."

He said he is unsure if the attack is related to the shooting Friday at NAS Pensacola, but that city officials are working with the FBI throughout the process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.