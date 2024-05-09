Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery announce new bundle with Disney+, Hulu, Max

Disney’s streaming service is making another move.

After previously merging Disney+ with Hulu — giving its users full access to both streaming services under one app — on Wednesday, Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new streaming bundle. The new bundle, which starts this summer, will include Disney+, Hulu and Max.

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," said Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

In a statement announcing the bundle, Disney said the new move would provide subscribers with the "best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment, including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros., and many more."

DISNEYLAND'S $1.9B EXPANSION PLAN APPROVED BY ANAHEIM CITY COUNCIL

Consumers will be able to purchase the new bundle on any of the three streaming platform’s websites. The available packages include both an ad-supported and an ad-free plan.

"This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention," said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry."

Disney+ is already home to Disney films and shows, as well as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, The Simpsons, and others.

DISNEY SHARES SINK AS STREAMING BUSINESS FALLS SHY OF PROFITABILITY

Hulu, which has its own original titles, also offers a Live TV service which gives subscribers access to news, entertainment and sports channels that include 20th Television, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks.

Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, Harry Potter as well as HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It is not immediately clear how much the new bundle will cost. Per the statement, additional details will be shared in the coming months.