Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets
Published

Disney's Bob Iger: tech is the key to streaming profitability

Disney must invest in technology 'to basically create much more to serve the user,' Iger said

close
Bobby Iaccino, co-founder of Path Trading Partners, weighs in on the effectiveness of bundling streaming platforms and why he believes the move 'defeats its own purpose.' video

Disney, Warner Bros. streaming services bundle 'defeating its own purpose': Bobby Iaccino

Bobby Iaccino, co-founder of Path Trading Partners, weighs in on the effectiveness of bundling streaming platforms and why he believes the move 'defeats its own purpose.'

CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday identified investing in technology as a measure that will help the Walt Disney Company make streaming a money-maker. 

"Now what we really need to do is invest in technology to serve the user because it’s very, very clear that in order for us to turn streaming into a profitable business, it has to have a user first mentality," he said at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.

Disney’s combined streaming business of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ came close to making money in the second quarter with an operating loss of just $18 million. Hulu and Disney+, which make up its entertainment streaming business, notched $47 million in operating income.

DISNEY SHARES SINK AS STREAMING BUSINESS FALLS SHY OF PROFITABILITY

Iger, speaking at the conference, said Disney’s marketing expenses for its streaming business were "too high" because the entertainment giant "didn’t build in technology to have not only the algorithms but the ability to send very, very highly customized messages to our subscribers where we believe they’re potentially at risk" of canceling their membership.

Disney+

BRAZIL - 2023/07/13: In this photo illustration, the Disney + (Disney Plus) logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

One of Disney’s biggest streaming rival – Netflix – is "brilliant at this," according to Iger. He has previously described Netflix as representing the "gold standard" and said Disney needed to make its streaming service technological capabilities comparable with those of its competitor.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 102.77 -2.58 -2.45%

Making investments in technology will help cut down how much Disney spends on marketing, per Iger.

DISNEY'S IGER TO HAVE HAND IN MARVEL'S MAKEOVER

The entertainment giant must invest in technology "to basically create much more to serve the user, to serve the customers, really, and it’s something that is really subtle, but really important, which is that first screen experience needs to be really customizable and dynamic and constantly changing" each time subscribers use the Disney+ platform, the Disney CEO also said.

Bob Iger

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Bob Iger attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot" at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence, Iger said, will play a significant role in that.

Other factors the Disney CEO highlighted as "critical" moves the company was working on to bring its streaming business to profitability included engagement and curbing password-sharing among users. 

Walt Disney Co

The entertainment giant recently incorporated Hulu into Disney+ for certain users and, later in the year, aims to start similarly putting ESPN+ in the platform. It is targeting more engagement with both moves. 

Disney+ logo

Attendees are reflected in Disney+ logo during the Walt Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on September 9, 2022.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Disney+ users in some markets will see the company’s password crackdown start in June. Its planned tactics have drawn comparisons to Netflix, which pioneered curbing password-sharing with its own initiative last year. 

DISNEY ENTERTAINMENT AND WARNER BROS DISCOVERY ANNOUNCE NEW BUNDLE WITH DISNEY+, HULU, MAX

Engagement helps address churn, an issue Disney and other streamers contend with. 

Disney has said it foresees profitability for its combined streaming business in the fourth quarter and eventually turning double-digit profit margins in the long term.

Its platforms collectively had 228.6 million subscribers at the end of the second quarter.