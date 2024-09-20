Caterpillar makes policy changes in yet another corporate DEI rollback

Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar is making changes after reviewing its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies amid mounting scrutiny of such initiatives at corporations around the country.

A memo sent by Caterpillar executives to the company's employees that was reviewed by FOX Business explained that the DEI changes include requiring that all corporate training be oriented to focus on business operations, as well as requiring approval from senior leaders for bringing in external speakers or participating in external surveys and awards.

The changes come as anti-DEI activist Robby Starbuck said he had been in discussions with the company about his plans to "expose their woke policies" which resulted in the preemptive changes, which he outlined in a social media post.

Caterpillar said in the memo that going forward, "All training, both formal and informal, must be focused on our business and designed to foster high performance and execution of our enterprise strategy."

MOLSON COORS SCRAPS 'WOKE' DEI POLICIES IN GROWING TREND AMONG US COMPANIES

The company explained the policy change regarding participation in external surveys and award processes, noting that most "require extensive company resources, including employee time."

"The decision to participate in a survey or apply for an award must be focused on our business objectives and approved in writing by the responsible Senior Vice President, Group President and Chief Human Resources Officer," Caterpillar leaders wrote.

Similar requirements will be in place for bringing in an external speaker to talk to Caterpillar employees , as the company will now require approval from senior vice presidents who are "responsible for ensuring that speakers are properly vetted and the content aligns to our enterprise strategy and purpose."

STATE TREASURERS TO BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE: FOCUS ON SHAREHOLDERS NOT WOKE ACTIVISM

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 373.31 +18.19 +5.12%

Caterpillar is also planning to issue new guidelines for its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). The company's website lists a variety of ERGs available to its employees who share similar life experiences or interests, including ERGs for employees based on racial and ethnic background; gender identity and sexual orientation; disability; veteran status; healthy living and physical activity; as well as for younger workers and experienced professionals.

"Our ERGs exist to foster an inclusive culture through internal networking, mentoring and development opportunities in support of our enterprise strategy," Caterpillar wrote. "To ensure this focus, new ERG guidelines will soon be distributed that govern external sponsorships and donations, external speakers, training, and more. All ERGs will remain open to all employees."

LOWE'S DROPS SOME DEI POLICIES, LATEST AMERICAN COMPANY TO DO SO: MEMO

Caterpillar's move comes as other major corporations have rolled back aspects of their DEI policies amid blowback over "woke" policies.

Ford announced last month that it would make changes to its ERGs and that it would not publicly comment on polarizing political issues, as well as telling the workforce that it does not use quotas in hiring.

Molson Coors said earlier this month that it was doing away with DEI training now that all employees had completed it. It also announced it would scrap its defined supplier diversity goals and, starting next year, will remove "aspirational representation goals" from its executives' compensation plans.

JOHN DEERE RELEASES STATEMENT REJECTING DEI POLICIES: 'COMMITTED TO OUR CUSTOMERS'

Both Ford and Molson Coors ended their participation in the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, which is an annual survey and report used to gauge "policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) employees" compiled by the progressive Human Rights Campaign. Caterpillar stopped participating in the HRC's index last year.

Starbuck said in posts on X that he had corresponded with both companies about their DEI policies in advance of the changes being announced.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 10.92 -0.06 -0.55% LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 261.00 +4.37 +1.70% DE DEERE & CO. 409.73 +8.66 +2.16% TSCO TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. 273.97 -1.52 -0.55%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lowe's, John Deere and Tractor Supply have also taken steps to revise and rollback DEI policies in recent months.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.