Molson Coors scraps 'woke' DEI policies in growing trend among US companies

Molson Coors is rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, becoming the latest in a string of iconic American companies to step away from so-called "woke" policies in recent months.

Conservative activist and filmmaker Robby Starbuck, who has been leading a campaign exposing major corporations' woke policies, said Tuesday on X that Coors sent him a letter its leadership team had circulated to employees that day to explain the changes after he threatened company executives last week.

In the letter, provided to FOX Business from Coors, the company's executives said its human resources team began making plans in March to broaden the view of its DEI polices to ensure all "employees know they are welcome." The company did not comment beyond the contents of the letter.

The Coors Light maker said it is doing away with DEI trainings now that every employee has completed them, scrapping its defined supplier diversity goals, and starting next year, executives' compensation will solely be tied to business performance and will no longer include "aspirational representation goals."

Molson Coors is also ending its participation in the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, an annual survey and report used to gauge "policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) employees" by the Human Rights Campaign, which is one of the largest and most progressive nonprofits in the country.

Coors is following the lead of several other companies, including Ford, John Deere, Lowe's and Tractor Supply, that have announced updates to their DEI initiatives after becoming a target of Starbuck's pressure campaigns.

The anti-woke activist took another victory lap on Tuesday, telling his followers on X, "Our campaigns are so effective that we’re getting multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies without me even posting just from the fear they have of being the next company that we expose."

He added, "The landscape of corporate America is quickly shifting to sanity and neutrality."