Lowe's drops some DEI policies, latest American company to do so: memo

Home improvement chain Lowe's is reportedly set to drop multiple diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The retail chain is the latest major corporation to modify its DEI policies, according to an internal memo reported by Reuters.

According to the reports, Lowe's is ending its participation in surveys for the Human Rights Campaign, one of the largest and most progressive nonprofits in the country.

The Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index is an annual survey and report purportedly used to gauge "policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) employees."

FOX Business reached out to the Human Rights Campaign for comment but has not yet heard back.

Lowe's is also reportedly changing internal policy to no longer sponsor or support parades or festivals.

The company has supported the Human Rights Campaign for years, at times citing the progressive advocacy group's own "equality" rankings in its corporate media.

"Lowe's is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign," the company boasted on social media in 2019. "We take pride in that. Happy Pride Month!"

Lowe's has previously sponsored regional stores' participation in local pride parades and the home improvement retail chain has shown unqualified support for LGBT initiatives in the past.

The scale and ramifications of the company's policy changes have yet to be seen but appear to be part of the larger trend in corporations feeling free to unburden themselves of DEI initiatives.

Tractor Supply, John Deere and other major companies have rolled back progressive messaging and DEI-focused policies in recent months.

Fox Business reached out to Lowe's for comment but did not receive a response.