Lowe's drops some DEI policies, latest American company to do so: memo

Lowe's will no longer participate in the LGBT-focused Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

DEI is the 'Trojan Horse' for leftwing policy: Robby Starbuck

'The Robby Starbuck Show' host Robby Starbuck discusses the dangers of D.E.I. as Lowe's joins growing group of corporations dumping the progressive initiative.

Home improvement chain Lowe's is reportedly set to drop multiple diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The retail chain is the latest major corporation to modify its DEI policies, according to an internal memo reported by Reuters.

According to the reports, Lowe's is ending its participation in surveys for the Human Rights Campaign, one of the largest and most progressive nonprofits in the country. 

JOHN DEERE RELEASES STATEMENT REJECTING DEI POLICIES: 'COMMITTED TO OUR CUSTOMERS'

A Lowe's store is pictured in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. The home improvement retail chain is reportedly ending multiple diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, according to an internal memo first obtained by Reuters. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index is an annual survey and report purportedly used to gauge "policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) employees."

FOX Business reached out to the Human Rights Campaign for comment but has not yet heard back.

Lowe's is also reportedly changing internal policy to no longer sponsor or support parades or festivals.

LOWE'S, METALLICA TEAM UP TO BOLSTER SKILLED LABOR WORKFORCE

Democratic National Convention attendees wave a flag with the logo of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and cheer as HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks on stage at the United Center in Chicago. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company has supported the Human Rights Campaign for years, at times citing the progressive advocacy group's own "equality" rankings in its corporate media.

"Lowe's is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign," the company boasted on social media in 2019. "We take pride in that. Happy Pride Month!"

Lowe's has previously sponsored regional stores' participation in local pride parades and the home improvement retail chain has shown unqualified support for LGBT initiatives in the past.

Customers shop at a Lowe's home improvement store in Brooklyn, New York City. An internal memo within the company reportedly announced the end of several diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, as well as the modification of existing initiatives. ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The scale and ramifications of the company's policy changes have yet to be seen but appear to be part of the larger trend in corporations feeling free to unburden themselves of DEI initiatives.

Tractor Supply, John Deere and other major companies have rolled back progressive messaging and DEI-focused policies in recent months.

Fox Business reached out to Lowe's for comment but did not receive a response. 