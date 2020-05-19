Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger reopen 180 stores in North America, keep fitting rooms closed

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

PVH Corporation, which owns brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, on Tuesday reopened 180 stores in North America as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The corporation has also reopened 350 stores in Europe, 1,000 in Asia, 75 in Australia and four in Brazil, and plans to reopen more in accordance with local infection numbers, staff preparedness and access to cleaning equipment, according to a press release.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PVH PVH CORP 44.48 +4.27 +10.62%

"We are so grateful to our retail teams for their unbelievable dedication and hard work helping us get back to business," PVH CEO and Chairman Manny Chirico said in a Tuesday statement. "PVH has long worked to create an inclusive workplace environment where every individual is valued, and we recognize that everyone comes to this crisis with a different personal situation."

TARGET TO DEBUT DESIGNER DRESS COLLECTION THIS SUMMER

He added that the corporation will "continue to prioritize health and safety."

WALMART SEES 'UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND' AS SHOPPERS RUSH TO STOCK UP ON GOODS

Store protocols include required customer and employee masks, reduced store occupancy, six-foot social-distancing rules, increased cleaning measures, closed fitting rooms and 90-day return policies, according to the release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

PVH's announcement comes as stores and restaurants across the county and the world reopen, highlighting a potential light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel as countries ramp up testing and work to develop vaccines. Apple, Starbucks, Nike, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Kohl's, Ulta Beauty and the Gap have all recently announced reopenings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS